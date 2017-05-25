Norwich City announce the appointment of Borussia Dortmund II's Daniel Farke as their new head coach.

Norwich City have confirmed that they have appointed Daniel Farke as their new head coach.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Canaries were keen on bringing the Borussia Dortmund II boss to Carrow Road, and they have now moved to confirm that he has penned a two-year contract with the club.

The 40-year-old told the club's official website: "I'm very excited to be here, it's a great adventure for me.

"I was really looking forward to coming here and seeing all of the people and learning even more about the club. I had a really good time with Borussia Dortmund, but Stuart Webber has told me all about Norwich City, its traditions and history, and I know what a great club it is.

"The more I know about Norwich City, the more excited I get. I'm very glad to be here and can't wait to get started."

The move was conducted by sporting director Stuart Webber who, during his time at Huddersfield Town, brought David Wagner to English football from Dortmund.

Farke was Wagner's replacement when he made the switch to the John Smith's Stadium back in November 2015.