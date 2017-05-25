Norwich City announce appointment of Daniel Farke

A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
© Getty Images
Norwich City announce the appointment of Borussia Dortmund II's Daniel Farke as their new head coach.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 at 11:51 UK

Norwich City have confirmed that they have appointed Daniel Farke as their new head coach.

Earlier this week, it was reported that the Canaries were keen on bringing the Borussia Dortmund II boss to Carrow Road, and they have now moved to confirm that he has penned a two-year contract with the club.

The 40-year-old told the club's official website: "I'm very excited to be here, it's a great adventure for me.

"I was really looking forward to coming here and seeing all of the people and learning even more about the club. I had a really good time with Borussia Dortmund, but Stuart Webber has told me all about Norwich City, its traditions and history, and I know what a great club it is.

"The more I know about Norwich City, the more excited I get. I'm very glad to be here and can't wait to get started."

The move was conducted by sporting director Stuart Webber who, during his time at Huddersfield Town, brought David Wagner to English football from Dortmund.

Farke was Wagner's replacement when he made the switch to the John Smith's Stadium back in November 2015.

Schalke's head coach Jens Keller reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs Hamburger SV in the German city of Gelsenkirchen on August 11, 2013
Read Next:
Norwich interested in coach Jens Keller?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Daniel Farke, Stuart Webber, David Wagner, Football
Your Comments
More Norwich City News
A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Norwich City announce appointment of Daniel Farke
 Schalke's head coach Jens Keller reacts during the German first division Bundesliga football match FC Schalke 04 vs Hamburger SV in the German city of Gelsenkirchen on August 11, 2013
Norwich City interested in Union Berlin coach Jens Keller?
 Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal thinks he's got away with it on October 16, 2016
Norwich City to make approach for Carlos Carvalhal?
Norwich considering Lincoln City boss?Stewart 'to leave Liverpool this summer'John Ruddy: 'I have 10 years left in me'Live Coverage: Championship final dayMichael O'Neill not interested in Norwich job
Managerless Norwich interested in O'Neill?Ruddy among seven players to leave NorwichMonk not interested in rumours about Norwich jobNorwich to swoop for Garry Monk?Result: Luckless Brighton made to wait for title
> Norwich City Homepage
More Borussia Dortmund News
A general view outside the stadium the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Chelsea at Carrow Road on October 6, 2013
Norwich City announce appointment of Daniel Farke
 Monchengladbach's Swiss head coach Lucien Favre looks on prior to the German first division Bundesliga football match Borussia Dortmund vs Borussia Moenchengladbach in the German city of Dortmund on March 15, 2014
Nice general manager denies Lucien Favre-Borussia Dortmund link
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates scoring the second during the Europa League quarter-final between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund on April 14, 2016
Manchester United, AC Milan plotting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang swoop?
Tuchel "relaxed" on Aubameyang futureAubameyang 'on verge of PSG move'Lacazette only interested in CL footballIheanacho to be used as Aubameyang makeweight?Bartra happy with wrist injury recovery progress
Man arrested over Dortmund bus attackLiverpool 'lining up move for Lacazette'Tuchel: 'Bus delay affected Dortmund players'Tuchel: 'Dortmund lacking at Monaco'Result: Monaco through to Champions League semis
> Borussia Dortmund Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 