Feb 26, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Carrow Road
NorwichNorwich City
vs.
IpswichIpswich Town
 

Alex Neil plays down pressure of East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town

Alex Neil Manager of Norwich City looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Everton at Carrow Road on December 12, 2015
© Getty Images
Norwich City boss Alex Neil says that he is feeling no more pressure than normal ahead of his side's East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 12:25 UK

Norwich City manager Alex Neil has suggested that his side are not under any extra pressure ahead of the East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town.

Matches between the two rivals are usually hotly-contested, but Neil has indicated that he is more concerned with the club's league position as they look to earn a playoff spot.

The Canaries currently sit in eighth place in the Championship - seven points off a top-six spot - and Neil has suggested that he is fully focused on repeating their recent good form over their next half-a-dozen outings.

He is quoted by The Pink Un as saying: "There is always pressure around a derby but there is pressure anyway with the league situation. The pleasing thing, excluding the disappointment at Burton, is we are not just chasing one team. Leeds have had a wee sticky patch and that has allowed us to chase them and Sheffield Wednesday.

"If it was just one club you would be heavily reliant on them not picking up results. With it being two teams it makes it more interesting.

"Every team from now until the end is not going to win every game. We need to ensure our run from here on is considerably better than one of those other teams. We have got to put a similar run together as the recent one, which is winning maybe four games in six. We have to do that in the next six and then re-assess where that takes you."

The reverse fixture at Portman Road in August ended in a 1-1 draw.

Norwich City manager Alex Neil feels like he's headbutted a horse after his side are relegated from the Premier League despite a 4-2 win over Watford on May 11, 2016
Read Next:
Alex Neil "not naive" over job security
>
View our homepages for Alex Neil, Football
Your Comments
More Norwich City News
Alex Neil Manager of Norwich City looks on prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Everton at Carrow Road on December 12, 2015
Alex Neil plays down pressure of East Anglian derby with Ipswich Town
 Ipswich Town manager Mick McCarthy on August 13, 2016
Mick McCarthy: 'Pressure is on Norwich City'
 Manager Alan Irvine of West Brom looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Southampton and West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's Stadium on August 23, 2014
Report: Alan Irvine emerges as candidate for Rangers job
Alex Neil "not naive" over job securityResult: Norwich miss chance to move into playoffsNeil surprised by Moxey's Norwich exitWildschut joins Norwich from WiganBurnley confirm Robbie Brady capture
Norwich complete loan deal for DijksCanos returns to Bees on permanent dealRotherham land Norwich striker on loanSergi Canos to return to Brentford?Norwich 'make approach for McCormack'
> Norwich City Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
A-League
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle32223762253769
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton32208454262868
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3220484335864
4Reading3318694742560
5Leeds UnitedLeeds341851145341159
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds34178942321059
7Fulham321410854371752
8Norwich CityNorwich331561258471151
9Barnsley33147125147449
10Preston North EndPreston331310104440449
11Derby CountyDerby32139103629748
12Cardiff CityCardiff33136144547-245
13Birmingham CityBirmingham341110133649-1343
14Ipswich TownIpswich331011123441-741
15Brentford32117144646040
16Queens Park RangersQPR33117153646-1040
17Aston Villa32812123038-836
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest33106174658-1236
19Burton Albion3499163447-1336
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3298153944-535
21Bristol City3295184248-632
22Wigan AthleticWigan3379173040-1030
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn3279163750-1330
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3345243073-4317
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 