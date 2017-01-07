Bob Bradley offered Norway job?

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley looks on ahead of his side's Premier League clash with Manchester United at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
© SilverHub
Former Swansea City manager Bob Bradley is reportedly offered the chance to manage the Norway national side.
Saturday, January 7, 2017

Bob Bradley has reportedly been offered the chance to manage the Norway national side, less than a fortnight after he was sacked by Swansea City.

The American coach was ditched by the Welsh side just 85 days into his tenure after he picked up just two wins in 11 attempts.

According to Norwegian publication Nettavisen, Bradley has been given a "concrete offer" to take over the side, who have been without a manager since Per-Mathias Hogmo resigned in November.

Bradley has previous experience in Norway, having spent two seasons at the helm of Stabaek Football in 2014 and 2015.

Nils Johan Semb, the former manager tasked with the recruitment process, refused to comment on speculation linking Bradley with the post.

