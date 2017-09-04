Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill believes that the current international squad is one of the greatest that the nation has ever produced.

O'Neill's charges only need one point from their World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic at Windsor Park on Monday to confirm second place in Group C, earning them a position in the playoffs.

Northern Ireland beat San Marino 3-0 on Friday, which enhances their claims of reaching back-to-back major tournaments after getting to the knockout stages at Euro 2016.

"My real satisfaction in all of this is for our players, particularly those close to 100 caps, to get the opportunity to go to a World Cup. It's phenomenal, particularly off the back of the Euros," O'Neill told Sky Sports News.

"We'll talk about the great players and who's Northern Ireland's greatest player but when you view players based on their international careers, you'll find some players in our squad will have international careers that will rank up with the best ever players that have played for Northern Ireland."

Northern Ireland, ranked 23rd in the world rankings, are hoping to reach the World Cup finals for only the fourth time in their history.