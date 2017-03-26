World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Windsor Park
Northern Ireland
2-0
NorwayNorway
Ward (2'), Washington (33')
Dallas (43')
FT(HT: 2-0)

Nordtveit (44')

Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill: 'We can reach World Cup'

Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
© AFP
Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill insists that his side are capable of reaching the 2018 World Cup.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 22:25 UK

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has insisted that his team is capable of reaching the 2018 World Cup after watching them defeat Norway 2-0.

The win gives the Irish the chance to tighten their grip on second place in qualifying Group C when they take on Azerbaijan in their next competitive fixture.

"With 10 points we know a win at Azerbaijan will put us six points clear of them and now we're seven points clear of Norway. So we're looking at the Czech Republic and they are looking at us," O'Neill told Sky Sports News.

"We believe we can reach the World Cup. We have a great home record and the only team to score against us in the group are the world champions."

Jamie Ward and Conor Washington were on target for Ireland in their win over Norway.

Your Comments
