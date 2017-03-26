Northern Ireland boss Michael O'Neill insists that his side are capable of reaching the 2018 World Cup.

The win gives the Irish the chance to tighten their grip on second place in qualifying Group C when they take on Azerbaijan in their next competitive fixture.

"With 10 points we know a win at Azerbaijan will put us six points clear of them and now we're seven points clear of Norway. So we're looking at the Czech Republic and they are looking at us," O'Neill told Sky Sports News.

"We believe we can reach the World Cup. We have a great home record and the only team to score against us in the group are the world champions."

Jamie Ward and Conor Washington were on target for Ireland in their win over Norway.