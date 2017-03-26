World Cup
Mar 26, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Windsor Park
Northern Ireland
vs.
NorwayNorway
 

Live Commentary: Northern Ireland vs. Norway

Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
© AFP
Sports Mole brings you live coverage of the World Cup qualifier between Northern Ireland and Norway.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, March 26, 2017 at 18:55 UK

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the World Cup qualifying fixture between Northern Ireland and Norway.

After recording seven points from their opening four games in Group C, Northern Ireland head into Sunday's fixture knowing that three points could take them a long way towards qualifying for next year's tournament in Russia.

However, with Norway sitting just four points behind in fifth place, the group could potentially close up if the Scandinavian nation can register victory at Windsor Park.

The team have previously met on seven occasions, with Norway claiming six wins and remaining unbeaten against Northern Ireland since 1975.


6.55pmTalking of Germany, they have already been in action with Joachim Low's side running out 4-1 winners away in Azerbaijan. At one stage, the underdogs have leveled things up against the world champions but goals from Andre Schurrle, Thomas Muller and Mario Gomez have ensured that Germany continue their unbeaten run since reaching the last four of Euro 2016. They now sit six points clear at the top of Group C. Azerbaijan may have lost this evening, but they became the first side to score past Germany in just under nine months. It's something England couldn't do earlier this week...

6.50pmWe may only be in March but crucial World Cup qualifying fixtures are happening all of the time and this one at Windsor Park is one of them. With Germany likely to run away with Group C, it's effectively a race for second spot and as it stands, Northern Ireland hold on to that position. However, just four points separates the runners-up from fifth and every point is going to be important from now until October.

6.46pmHello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the World Cup qualifying fixture between Northern Ireland and Norway.

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards 2015.
