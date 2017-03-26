Live Commentary: Northern Ireland vs. Norway

Hello, and welcome to Sports Mole's live coverage of the World Cup qualifying fixture between Northern Ireland and Norway.

After recording seven points from their opening four games in Group C, Northern Ireland head into Sunday's fixture knowing that three points could take them a long way towards qualifying for next year's tournament in Russia.

However, with Norway sitting just four points behind in fifth place, the group could potentially close up if the Scandinavian nation can register victory at Windsor Park.

The team have previously met on seven occasions, with Norway claiming six wins and remaining unbeaten against Northern Ireland since 1975.