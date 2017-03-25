World Cup
Northern Ireland

Michael O'Neill not expecting Premier League "big job"

Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards 2015.
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill says he is unlikely to be offered a "big job" in the Premier League, and is more likely to get there via Championship promotion.
Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill has claimed that he is very unlikely to be offered a "big job" in the Premier League.

The 47-year-old steered his nation to their first European Championship last summer at Euro 2016 and they now are on course for a first World Cup in 32 years.

Despite earning much praise for his exploits with his country, O'Neill believes that the most likely road for him into the English top flight is by getting a Championship team promoted.

He told the Daily Mail: "How much does a Chinese consortium understand what Northern Ireland achieved getting to France? Let's be honest.

"I'm realistic. I know you're not going to walk into a big job in the Premier League. Maybe my best chance will be by taking a club there, which Sean Dyche and Eddie Howe have done.

"If the opportunities are given to me, I believe they will come in those types of scenarios. That's something as a British coach you have to come to terms with. You have to continue to work and hopefully get the opportunity."

O'Neill was previously said to be on the radar of Premier League champions Leicester City prior to their appointment of Craig Shakespeare.

Fans of Northern Ireland during the Euro 2016 Group C match against Ukraine on June 16, 2016
