Northern Ireland announce the arrangement of a friendly fixture against New Zealand at Windsor Park on June 2, nine days before a World Cup qualifier in Azerbaijan.

Northern Ireland have confirmed that they will take on New Zealand in a friendly at Windsor Park on June 2.

The fixture in Belfast will take place eight days before their 2018 World Cup qualifier away against Azerbaijan.

"The players will need a game at that time as some of their seasons will have finished as early as the end of April," manager Michael O'Neill told BBC Sport.

"We'll use it sensibly and get as many of the squad on the pitch as possible.

"I wanted a home game following our first two camps and it will come at a good time for us. It's not too close to the Azerbaijan game and it will help to keep the players sharp."

Northern Ireland beat Azerbaijan 4-0 in their last qualifier in November and sit second in Group C.