Report: Norwich City keen on Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill

Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
© AFP
Norwich City are interested in Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill but are yet to approach the Irish FA, according to reports.
Tuesday, May 2, 2017

Norwich City have expressed an interest in appointing Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill as their new head coach, according to reports.

The 47-year-old led his nation to the knockout stages of Euro 2016 last year and they are currently second in World Cup qualifying, behind world champions Germany in Group C.

According to Sky Sports News, the managerless Canaries are interested in O'Neill, given his track record for Northern Ireland, but are yet to speak to the Irish FA about the prospective appointment.

The report suggests that, although O'Neill has previously spoken publicly against the sacking culture of some clubs, Norwich feel they have a proven record of backing managers over a sustained spell which may stand them in good stead.

O'Neill signed a four-year contract extension with the Irish FA in March 2016 which includes a release clause fee of £550,000 for Championship clubs and £750,000 for Premier League clubs.

Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Michael O'Neill: 'We can reach World Cup'
Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Report: Norwich City keen on Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill
Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Report: Norwich City keen on Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill
