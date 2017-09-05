Crowd generic

Northampton Town

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink eager to embark on Northampton Town journey

Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink looks on ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match between Wycombe Wanderers and Burton Albion at Adams Park on November 17, 2014
© Getty Images
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink wants to take his Northampton Town side on a journey and wants his players to come on board and play with "joy" and "smiles on the faces".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at 20:06 UK

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has vowed to take Northampton Town on a journey and is eager to ensure that his players do so with "smiles on the faces".

The 45-year-old was appointed by the League One club on a three-year contract following the departure of Justin Edinburgh.

Hasselbaink, a former Chelsea striker and Netherlands international, took charge of training at Moulton College for the first time on Tuesday.

"It was good to be around the players, get some energy in them and reassure them that we will go on this journey as a unit, not as individuals," he told BBC Sport.

"It's very important to me that people around me enjoy the journey, that there are smiles on the faces. We might lose a few matches, but we are doing things with joy.

"We need to put in work and dedication. They've got ability, they've got the talent. It's about how much you want that talent to come out. If they are willing to work, then it will come out."

The former Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers manager's first game in charge of the Cobblers will be at home to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Manager of Burton Albion during the Pre Season Friendly match between Burton Albion and Leicester City at Pirelli Stadium on July 28, 2015
Read Next:
Northampton appoint Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Justin Edinburgh, Football
Your Comments
More Northampton Town News
Burton manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink looks on ahead of the Sky Bet League Two match between Wycombe Wanderers and Burton Albion at Adams Park on November 17, 2014
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink eager to embark on Northampton Town journey
 Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, Manager of Burton Albion during the Pre Season Friendly match between Burton Albion and Leicester City at Pirelli Stadium on July 28, 2015
Northampton Town appoint Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
 Wycombe's Matt Ingram in action against Northampton on April 16, 2013
Matt Ingram leaves Queens Park Rangers to join Northampton Town on loan
Northampton sack manager Justin EdinburghHearts want young Newcastle keeper?Clubs interested in Woodman loan deal?Reading handed home tie in League CupNorthampton part company with Rob Page
Manager apologises for "men against girls" remarkRFU chief offers backing to HartleyLeague One MOTM nominees announcedPage backs goalkeeper Smith to bounce backResult: Man United dig deep to progress at Sixfields
> Northampton Town Homepage



Tables
 