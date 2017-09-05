Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink wants to take his Northampton Town side on a journey and wants his players to come on board and play with "joy" and "smiles on the faces".

The 45-year-old was appointed by the League One club on a three-year contract following the departure of Justin Edinburgh.

Hasselbaink, a former Chelsea striker and Netherlands international, took charge of training at Moulton College for the first time on Tuesday.

"It was good to be around the players, get some energy in them and reassure them that we will go on this journey as a unit, not as individuals," he told BBC Sport.

"It's very important to me that people around me enjoy the journey, that there are smiles on the faces. We might lose a few matches, but we are doing things with joy.

"We need to put in work and dedication. They've got ability, they've got the talent. It's about how much you want that talent to come out. If they are willing to work, then it will come out."

The former Burton Albion and Queens Park Rangers manager's first game in charge of the Cobblers will be at home to Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.