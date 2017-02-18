Feb 18, 2017 at 7pm UK at ​Stade du Moustoir
Lorient
0-1
Nice

Marveaux (29'), Bellugou (53'), Moukandjo (68')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Donis (16')
Obbadi (43'), Cardinale (79')
Balotelli (69')

Tony Chapron: 'Mario Balotelli sent off for insulting me in English'

A close-up shot of new Liverpool signing Mario Balotelli at the Etihad on August 25, 2014
© Getty Images
Referee Tony Chapron reveals that Mario Balotelli was sent off in Nice's 1-0 win at Lorient due to the striker insulting the official in English.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, February 19, 2017 at 11:18 UK

Ligue 1 referee Tony Chapron has claimed that he sent off Mario Balotelli in Saturday's fixture between Nice and Lorient because of an English insult.

The Italian striker, who spent four seasons in England with Manchester City and Liverpool, was shown a red card in the 68th minute of the game at the Stade du Moustoir, which finished 1-0 to the visitors.

There was uncertainty over the reason for Balotelli's dismissal, but Chapron is quoted by French newspaper L'Equipe as saying: "He insulted me in English. I won't say more but it was something classical."

Balotelli, who has been dismissed three times so far this season, scored seven goals in his first seven Ligue 1 games for Nice but has found the net just once so far in 2017.

Italy manager Giampiero Ventura on the touchline during the international friendly with Germany in Milan on November 15, 2016
Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1AS MonacoMonaco26185376245259
2Nice26168242202256
3Paris Saint-GermainPSG25174450183255
4Lyon241311045291640
5Saint-EtienneSt Etienne25109630191139
6Marseille2611693531439
7Bordeaux259972931-236
8GuingampGuingamp259793030034
9Toulouse2596103128333
10Rennes268992531-633
11Angers2686122233-1130
12NantesNantes2586111934-1530
13Metz2586112544-1930
14Montpellier HSCMontpellier2578103642-629
15Lille2685132432-829
16Dijon2569103437-327
17Nancy2576121733-1627
18Caen2574142543-1825
19Bastia2558122233-1123
20Lorient2664162752-2522
