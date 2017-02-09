UEFA to limit presidential tenures to 12 years

UEFA logo photographed on May 24, 2013
Governing body UEFA imposes a cap on its presidential terms under its latest reforms.
Thursday, February 9, 2017

UEFA has revealed plans to limit its presidential tenures to 12 years.

Future leaders of European football's governing body will not be permitted to serve beyond three four-year terms, reports Reuters.

The new measures, approved by UEFA's executive committee, are part of current president Aleksander Ceferin's proposals to reform the organisation.

Other new polices include granting two member positions on the executive committee to representatives of the European Club Association, with all candidates required to hold active office in their respective national association.

"I am very pleased that the executive committee gave a unanimous backing to reforms I consider essential for the strengthening of UEFA," Ceferin is quoted as saying.

"I am convinced that our member associations will also endorse these good governance proposals to create a stronger and more transparent governing body for the good of European football."

Ceferin, who must have the reforms ratified at a UEFA congress on April 5 in Finland, is in the process of rebuilding the governing body's reputation following the tenure of his disgraced predecessor Michel Platini.

The UEFA logo is pictured on an official match ball ahead of the UEFA Champions League
