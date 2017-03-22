UEFA outlines proposals to prevent Europe's elite clubs from dominating football.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has outlined measures to prevent the Europe's "elite clubs" from dominating football.

The governing body head has proposed a "luxury tax" on the region's riches teams and squad limits to help safeguard the future of so-called smaller clubs.

"UEFA has a duty to protect the whole of football and not just the elite," BBC Sport quotes Ceferin as saying. "We need to assess whether the transfer market is the best we can do.

"We cannot be afraid to touch it. We do have to examine new mechanisms like luxury taxes and in particular sporting criteria like squad limitations and fair transfer rules, to avoid player hoarding."

Ceferin, who took up the presidential role last September, also revealed plans to set up a new division of UEFA charged with tackling doping, corruption, violence and match-fixing.