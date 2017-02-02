Jamie Redknapp pays tribute to retiring Chelsea legend Frank Lampard.

Jamie Redknapp has hailed Frank Lampard as the greatest goalscoring midfielder of all time after the former Chelsea man announced his retirement.

The 38-year-old netted more than 300 times in his career, a feat the television pundit and ex-Liverpool star believes will never be equalled.

"What a player. Almost a freak of nature," Redknapp told Sky Sports News. "When you talk about midfielders you would have to say Frank is the greatest goalscoring midfielder ever - not just in the Premier League - due to what he did and what he achieved.

"It was always so difficult to play against him because the longer the game went on you knew his fitness levels were so good, he would find a way of ghosting into the box. He was almost like a magnet, whenever the ball fell it always seemed to go to him. He was brilliant at it and he did it time and time again.

"I don't think there will be anybody in Premier League history who repeats what he does in terms of goals and also assists, which I don't think he got the credit for. He had a wonderful relationship with Didier Drogba at Chelsea."

Lampard scored the final goal of his playing career for New York City FC in a 2-0 win over New England Revolution in September.