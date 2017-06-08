Premier League clubs reportedly back changes to club ownership rules that will make it easier to block potentially unscrupulous investors.

Premier League bosses have backed changes to club ownership rules that will make it easier to block potentially unscrupulous investors, according to a report.

The alleged move, said to have come in the wake of controversies surrounding takeovers at Hull City and Southampton, would have the effect of enhancing the league's ability to block new owners in a bid to preserve the integrity of the competition.

According to Sky Sports News, the 20 club chairmen voted unanimously to approve changes to the Premier League's Owners and Directors Test at its annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.

The report claims that new "disqualifying events" in relation to the ownership test would include a failure to provide all relevant information, or the provision of false, misleading or inaccurate information about a prospective new owner's finances.

It has also been reported that the new rules will enable the league to block a new owner where they have engaged in conduct outside the UK that would constitute an offence... if such conduct had taken place in the UK, whether or not such conduct resulted in a conviction.

The Premier League is yet to comment on the record about the new rules.