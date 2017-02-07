The Premier League reveal that the 2017-18 campaign will start on August 12 and finish on May 13.

The Premier League have revealed that the 2017-18 campaign will start on August 12 and finish on May 13.

A statement posted on the Premier League's official Twitter account confirmed the news, which will see the league season finish just 32 days before the 2018 World Cup in Russia begins.

As it stands, the current Premier League season, which is 24 games old and sees Chelsea lead the way by nine points from second-place Tottenham Hotspur, is due to finish on May 21.

Tottenham, Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all currently battling for a top-four spot in this season's division, while Sunderland are bottom of the table as things stand.

The 2017 Community Shield is therefore expected to take place on August 5, one week before the start of the new Premier League campaign.