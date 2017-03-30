Michel Platini accuses Sepp Blatter of wanting to make him "his last scalp"

Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini gleefully shake hands in Zurich on May 29, 2015
© AFP
Former UEFA president Michel Platini claims that FIFA counterpart Sepp Blatter wanted to make the Frenchman "his last scalp".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 22:20 UK

Former UEFA president Michel Platini has accused FIFA counterpart Sepp Blatter of wanting to make him "his last scalp".

Both men were banned from football by the world governing body after it emerged that Blatter had authorised a non-contract payment of £1.3m to Platini in 2011.

The revelation led to Blatter losing the FIFA presidency and former France international Platini having to step down as UEFA chief.

"I do not know what I have done wrong," Platini told Le Monde. "Do not always believe what Blatter says. He will always tell you what you want to hear but he is an exceptional political animal.

"In the end, he tried to save his own skin. Blatter does not defend anyone else, he never defended me. He's the most selfish person I have seen in my life. He thought he would grow old and die and be buried at FIFA.

"He always said I would be his last scalp. I know he was fixated on me, to the end, ever since the 'enough is enough' comment on May 28, 2015, even without considering the jealousy he had for the footballer I was."

Both individuals were banned from football for eight years - later reduced to six by FIFA's appeals committee - in December 2015, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport then cut Platini's ban to four years.

UEFA president Michel Platini talks about Sepp Blatter during a press conference on May 29, 2015
Read Next:
Platini 'could receive UEFA compensation'
>
View our homepages for Michel Platini, Sepp Blatter, Football
Your Comments



You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea28223359213869
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs28178355213459
3Manchester CityMan City28176554302457
4Liverpool29168561362556
5Manchester UnitedMan Utd271410342231952
6Arsenal27155756342250
7Everton29148751302150
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom29127103938143
9Stoke CityStoke2999113342-936
10Southampton2796123336-333
11Bournemouth2996144254-1233
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham2996144052-1233
13Burnley2995153142-1132
14Watford2887133348-1531
15Leicester CityLeicester2886143347-1430
16Crystal Palace2884163646-1028
17Swansea CitySwansea2983183663-2727
18Hull City2966172658-3224
19Middlesbrough28410142033-1322
20Sunderland2855182450-2620
> Full Version
 