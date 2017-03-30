Former UEFA president Michel Platini claims that FIFA counterpart Sepp Blatter wanted to make the Frenchman "his last scalp".

Both men were banned from football by the world governing body after it emerged that Blatter had authorised a non-contract payment of £1.3m to Platini in 2011.

The revelation led to Blatter losing the FIFA presidency and former France international Platini having to step down as UEFA chief.

"I do not know what I have done wrong," Platini told Le Monde. "Do not always believe what Blatter says. He will always tell you what you want to hear but he is an exceptional political animal.

"In the end, he tried to save his own skin. Blatter does not defend anyone else, he never defended me. He's the most selfish person I have seen in my life. He thought he would grow old and die and be buried at FIFA.

"He always said I would be his last scalp. I know he was fixated on me, to the end, ever since the 'enough is enough' comment on May 28, 2015, even without considering the jealousy he had for the footballer I was."

Both individuals were banned from football for eight years - later reduced to six by FIFA's appeals committee - in December 2015, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport then cut Platini's ban to four years.