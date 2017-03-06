Marco Materazzi leaves Chennayin FC

Former Italian World Cup winner Marco Materazzi leaves his managerial role with Indian side Chennayin FC.
Materazzi, who was part of the Azzurri side that won the World Cup in 2006, initially joined Chennayin as a player-coach in 2014, and guided the club to the Indian Super League title in 2015.

An official statement has revealed that the former Inter Milan centre-back had decided to seek pastures new, and Chennayin have paid tribute to the 43-year-old's work with the Marina Machans.

"We thank Marco for three memorable seasons and wish him the very best for the future," read a statement from Chennayin. "He will forever be a Chennaiyin FC legend and is also guaranteed a place in ISL history. Marco will always be warmly welcomed back in Chennai and especially at the Marina Arena."

Meanwhile, Materazzi added: "These past three seasons with Chennaiyin has been a great adventure on a sports and human level.

"I leave the club today grateful to have been given the opportunity to contribute in my own modest way to the shaping of India as a football nation and most of all grateful to have lived firsthand the birth and growth of Chennaiyin FC. Incredible team, incredible fans, incredible India!"

Materazzi won five Serie A titles and one Champions League during his time at Inter Milan.

