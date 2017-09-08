La Liga games abroad under consideration

La Liga officials back the idea of Spanish football matches abroad.

La Liga matches could be played overseas in the future as Spanish football officials have given the idea their blessing.

Top-flight fixtures in other territories are being considered as a means of growing the "international appeal" of La Liga, reports BBC Sport.

"Last season more than 2.5 billion people around the world tuned in to watch La Liga," the broadcaster quotes a Spanish football spokesperson as saying.

"Clearly, La Liga is global entertainment and we want to grow its international appeal.

"As part of that effort we are discussing the option of playing some of the league matches outside of Spain."

During the summer, Barcelona played Real Madrid as part of the International Champions Cup pre-season tournament in the US, a match which attracted more than 66,000 supporters.

The concept of overseas Premier League matches was tabled in 2008 and swiftly rejected following fan and media vitriol.