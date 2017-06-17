Penalty goals and 60-minute matches are among the "radical" proposals up for discussion by the International Football Association Board, football's law-making body.

Football's law-making body has announced that they will discuss a number of potential rule changes including 30-minute halves and penalty goals.

The International Football Association Board has developed a strategy document spearheaded by technical director and former Premier League referee David Elleray intended to make football "fairer" and "more attractive".

One point mentioned by the document is that a 90-minute match has fewer than 60 minutes of playing time because of stoppages and time-wasting, and proposes stopping the clock when the ball goes out of play.

Another proposal would see players not being allowed to follow up and score if a penalty is saved - if the spot kick is "not successful", play would stop and a goal kick awarded.

Other ideas include a stadium clock linked to a referee's watch, a penalty goal awarded if an outfield player handles on or close to the goal-line, and a new rule allowing players to effectively pass to themselves or dribble the ball when taking a free kick.

The strategy document, called Play Fair, will be discussed over the next few months, before the 2018 IFAB annual general meeting in March, which will decide which proposals should be trialled in competitive matches.