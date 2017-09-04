Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson says that he is "delighted" to see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain join the club.

The 24-year-old turned down a lucrative new contract with Arsenal in order to sign for Jurgen Klopp's side on deadline day, agreeing a five-year deal for a reported transfer fee of £35m.

Henderson has played alongside Oxlade-Chamberlain as part of the Three Lions setup for the last five years and thinks that he will now become an even better player under Klopp's tutelage.

"Well, I think, you'd have seen him (Klopp) on the sidelines, he's very passionate, what you see is a fantastic manager and I think he will help Alex a lot," Henderson told The Independent. "He will help him develop as a player and hopefully you will see even more good things from him.

"He's a fantastic player, he can adapt each position, gives you something different on the wing. He's very direct and powerful and in the midfield he's clever enough to get on the ball and get on the half-turn."

Oxlade-Chamberlain could make his debut for his new side when the Reds travel to Manchester City this Saturday.