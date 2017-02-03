UEFA confirms that Hampden Park has made an early bid to host the 2019 Europa League final, while Windsor Park has bid to stage the same year's UEFA Super Cup.

Glasgow's 52,000-seater stadium has twice staged the final of the European Cup/Champions League, in 1960 and 2002, the UEFA Cup in 2007, and the now-defunct European Cup Winners' Cup final on two occasions.

Meanwhile, Windsor Park has recently been redeveloped, and can hold nearly 19,000 fans, but has never staged a European club final in its history.

According to Sky Sports News, Hampden have also made initial applications for the Super Cup and women's Champions League final, although the Scottish FA must decide by June 6 which of these three they wish to focus on.

In addition to Northern Ireland and Scotland, 13 other countries have submitted bids across the four club tournaments run by UEFA.

Member associations can only ultimately apply for one final, with UEFA's executive committee making their decision in September, but it has been confirmed that the 2019 Champions League will played either in Baku or Madrid.