Football's lawmaker IFAB is considering bringing in the sin-bin rule for yellow cards in the professional game.

Football could introduce a new sin-bin rule into the professional game within the next three years.

On March 3, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) will vote on a proposal which would involve players being sin-binned for a chunk of time if they receive yellow cards.

The rule, which has been used in rugby union since 2001, would be implemented with the idea of improving discipline during matches.

According to BBC Sport, if approved, the sin-bin system will be introduced at youth and amateur levels before moving into the professional game.

Football's lawmakers will also consider a proposal which calls for national associations to decide on the number of substitutions that can be made during a match.