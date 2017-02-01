Football considering introducing sin-bins for yellow cards

New generic football image
© Getty Images
Football's lawmaker IFAB is considering bringing in the sin-bin rule for yellow cards in the professional game.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at 11:49 UK

Football could introduce a new sin-bin rule into the professional game within the next three years.

On March 3, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) will vote on a proposal which would involve players being sin-binned for a chunk of time if they receive yellow cards.

The rule, which has been used in rugby union since 2001, would be implemented with the idea of improving discipline during matches.

According to BBC Sport, if approved, the sin-bin system will be introduced at youth and amateur levels before moving into the professional game.

Football's lawmakers will also consider a proposal which calls for national associations to decide on the number of substitutions that can be made during a match.

Aaron Ramsey takes a seat during the Champions League game between Arsenal and PSG on November 23, 2016
Read Next:
Extent of Ramsey's injury uncertain
>
View our homepages for Football
Your Comments


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea23182348163256
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs23138245162947
3Arsenal23145451252647
4Liverpool23137352282446
5Manchester CityMan City22134543281543
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd22118333211241
7Everton22106633231036
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom239683129233
9Burnley2392122533-829
10Stoke CityStoke227782834-628
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham2284102936-728
12Southampton2376102328-527
13Watford2376102739-1227
14Bournemouth2375113241-926
15Middlesbrough2349101926-721
16Leicester CityLeicester2356122438-1421
17Swansea CitySwansea2363142852-2421
18Crystal Palace2354143241-919
19Sunderland2344152042-2216
20Hull City2244142047-2716
> Full Version