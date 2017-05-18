Football Association to punish simulation with retrospective action

The Football Association announces that players who dive in matches will be punished retrospectively from next season.
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 19:58 UK

Players who dive in English football matches will face bans from next season under new Football Association regulations.

Footballers found guilty of simulation under the new offence of 'Successful Deception of a Match Official' will receive a two-match ban.

Under the new rules, passed by the governing body at its annual general meeting on Thursday, a panel will review footage each Monday looking for cases of simulation.

The panel, consisting of one ex-match official, one ex-manager and one ex-player, will be asked to review all available video footage of the incident independently of one another.

They would then feed their judgements back to the FA and, in circumstances where it is a unanimous agreement, the governing body will charge the individual concerned, who can then admit it or appeal it.

Should a charge be admitted or found proven, the Independent Regulatory Commission will have the power to rescind the caution or dismissal received by the opposing player as a result of the simulation if it chooses to do so.

Retrospective bans have been utilised in Scottish football since 2011.

