FA to consider retrospective diving bans

The Football Association is looking at the possibility of introducing retrospective bans for players found guilty of simulation or feigning injury.
The Football Association is considering introducing retrospective punishments for players who are found guilty of diving or feigning injury.

Current rules in English football only permit retrospective bans for incidents of violent conduct, but the Scottish Football Association introduced a rule in 2011 which allows a disciplinary panel to impose a two-game ban for acts of simulation which were missed by match officials.

The panel are also able to rescind yellow cards for players incorrectly booked for being adjudged to have dived, and the FA now plans to discuss the pros and cons of the initiative with the SFA.

"The issue of simulation is under review and we have a continuing dialogue with other associations about rules and regulations," an FA spokesperson told PA.

"We are interested in going to see the SFA to talk about how their rule is working but it is part of that wider conversation."

Any potential rule change will likely require agreement from all of football's governing bodies in England.

