Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has emerged as a target for the Chinese Super League, according to reports.

The 41-year-old Englishman, who took up refereeing in 1990 and officiated his first Football League match a decade later, was named as the best referee in the world at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai on Tuesday.

According to the Daily Mail, CSL officials are interested in recruiting high-profile match officials to help address allegations of corruption and match-fixing, as well as to complement the marquee players who have signed up for Chinese clubs.

Clattenburg, from Consett in County Durhan, has officiated the finals of the FA Cup, the Champions League and the European Championship this year.