Chinese Super League clubs will only be able to start matches with three non-Asians on the field under new rules.

The Chinese Super League has imposed sanctions on the number of overseas players a team can field.

Each side in the country's top division can only include three foreigners and one non-Chinese Asian player in their starting XI under new regulations, reports Sky Sports News.

Although the limits apply to the number of players on the field at any given time, Chinese Super League teams may include up to five overseas players in their 18-man matchday squad.

The rules were introduced amid concerns about the development of youth players in China and also state that two local players under the age of 23 must be included in squads, with one starting.

The regulations were originally intended to be rolled out in 2018, but will instead be in place for the start of the new season in March.

An influx of high-profile stars will feature in the forthcoming Chinese Super League season, including former Chelsea duo Oscar and John Obi Mikel, who have signed for Shanghai SIPG and Tianjin TEDA respectively.