Championship to introduce goal-line technology from 2017-18

The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
© Getty Images
Championship clubs reach an agreement "in principle" to roll out goal-line technology in time for the start of next season.
The English Football League has announced that Championship clubs have reached an agreement to use goal-line technology from the start of the 2017-18 season.

A meeting between teams from the second tier took place on Thursday where it was agreed "in principle" that the decision review system should be rolled out.

Goal-line technology has been used in the Premier League since the 2013-14 campaign, while a 'Hawk-Eye' system has been available during the end-of-season playoffs.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: "I welcome the decision of our clubs to introduce goal-line technology into the EFL. Professional Game Match Officials Limited officials do an incredible job and this decision is about providing our match officials with as much support as possible to ensure they are best placed to make the right calls in even the most difficult of situations.

"The technology is widely adopted elsewhere in football, including in two of our competitions and I, therefore, welcome it as an important addition to the Sky Bet Championship from next season."

The system, which immediately notifies officials if the ball has crossed the goal-line via a signal sent to their watch, cost Premier League clubs around £250,000 to integrate.

General view of Elland Road Stadium on January 9, 2013
