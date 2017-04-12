EFL announce Championship playoff final to be played on Monday, May 29

The EFL announce that the Championship playoff final will be scheduled for Monday, May 29.
The EFL has announced that the Championship playoff final will be played at Wembley on Monday, May 29.

The third club moving up to the Premier League will be decided a week after the final round of top-flight fixtures.

Before the final showdown, the first legs of the playoff semi-finals will be held across the weekend of May 13 and 14, with the return legs scheduled for the 16th and 17th.

The League One playoff final will be staged at Wembley on May 20, with the semi-final first legs taking place on Thursday, May 4 and the second legs three days later.

Clubs fighting for promotion to League Two, will compete in the playoff semi-finals on Sunday, May 14 and Thursday, May 18, with the final booked in for May 28.

