Sam Allardyce: 'Christian Benteke must not get carried away against Liverpool'

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke celebrates after scoring the equaliser during his side's 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park on September 30, 2016
© SilverHub
Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce warns Christian Benteke not to get "overzealous" when he travels with the Eagles to former club Liverpool on Sunday.
Last Updated: Saturday, April 22, 2017 at 10:15 UK

Sam Allardyce has warned Christian Benteke not to allow his desire to prove a point to Liverpool to disrupt his focus when Crystal Palace visit Anfield on Sunday.

The 26-year-old will make his first visit to his old club since his £27m summer transfer to Selhurst Park ended a largely fruitless 12-month spell with the Reds.

Following Jurgen Klopp's appointment as Brendan Rodgers's successor, Benteke became a peripheral figure who only appeared as a substitute during the Europa League final and missed the final of the League Cup altogether.

Allardyce told Sky Sports News: "I don't want him to get overzealous about trying to do something a bit special that may harm the team's performance. Trying to do that last dribble or trying to do that last flick or trick to show [Liverpool] what they might be missing. Great if it comes off, but if it doesn't it can be costly.

"If you go back to one of your old clubs you always want to show what you might be missing. I'd like to see him carry on playing the way he has been, certainly in the last six, seven or eight games. Since he came back from international duty, the goals are coming back.

"He's working much harder and he's creating more opportunities for himself, the players are creating more opportunities for him to score. He will want to do very well but I don't want him to lose what he's been offering the team by trying to do too much."

Benteke has scored 12 goals for the Eagles in 30 Premier League appearances this season.

A hooded Jurgen Klopp looking shifty during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
