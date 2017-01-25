Emmanuel Adebayor has claimed that his "golden genes" means that he is still capable of performing in the Premier League.
The 32-year-old, whose Togo side were eliminated from the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations on Tuesday, has been without a club since leaving Crystal Palace at the end of the 2015-16 campaign.
The experienced striker, however, has insisted that he still has the ability to perform at the top level of English football as he attempts to secure a new club this month.
"I am confident that I can still play at that level," Adebayor told FIFA's official website. "I am blessed with golden genes. Physically, I would certainly be able to handle the pressure.
"I am the one who makes jokes when it is necessary, but I can also put my foot down if serious work is required. My father taught me to always say what I think. At times, that can lead to problems - but I always sleep well."
Adebayor, who has represented the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur during a glittering career, managed just one goal in 15 appearances for Palace last season.