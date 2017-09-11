New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Newcastle United discuss new deal with Jamaal Lascelles?

Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Newcastle United reportedly open talks with defender Jamaal Lascelles over a new contract at St James' Park.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 at 19:27 UK

Newcastle United have reportedly decided to open talks with defender Jamaal Lascelles over a new contract.

Lascelles still has just under three years remaining on his existing deal at St James' Park, but it appears that the North-East outfit want to further extend the 23-year-old's stay at the club.

According to Chronicle Live, talks have already gotten underway between the two parties, with news of the development coming after Lascelles's match-winning performance against Swansea City on Sunday afternoon.

During the second half of the game at the Liberty Stadium, Lascelles cleared off the line from Tammy Abraham before powering home a header at the other end to earn the Magpies a 1-0 victory.

The centre-back has made a total of 72 appearances in all competitions since signing for Newcastle in 2014.

Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Swansea City on August 26, 2017
Read Next:
Paul Clement slams Swansea performance
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jamaal Lascelles, Tammy Abraham, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Swansea City on August 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Swansea City 0-1 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Result: Jamaal Lascelles heads Newcastle United to victory over Swansea City
 Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Rafael Benitez ruled out of Swansea City trip
Newcastle discuss new deal with Lascelles?Gallagher: 'Mane, Ritchie deserved reds'Clement defends Renato Sanches debutPaul Clement slams Swansea performanceRitchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card'
Moreno: 'Benitez should be back on Tuesday'Lascelles: 'We must beat teams like Swansea'Team News: Sanches makes Swans debutMerino "blessed to play at St James' Park"Benitez to take helicopter to Swansea?
> Newcastle United Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 