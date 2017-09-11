Newcastle United reportedly open talks with defender Jamaal Lascelles over a new contract at St James' Park.

Lascelles still has just under three years remaining on his existing deal at St James' Park, but it appears that the North-East outfit want to further extend the 23-year-old's stay at the club.

According to Chronicle Live, talks have already gotten underway between the two parties, with news of the development coming after Lascelles's match-winning performance against Swansea City on Sunday afternoon.

During the second half of the game at the Liberty Stadium, Lascelles cleared off the line from Tammy Abraham before powering home a header at the other end to earn the Magpies a 1-0 victory.

The centre-back has made a total of 72 appearances in all competitions since signing for Newcastle in 2014.