Feb 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
vs.
Bristol City
 

Team News: Aleksandar Mitrovic up front for Newcastle

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
Aleksandar Mitrovic comes in for Dwight Gayle as Newcastle United welcome Bristol City.
Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 14:32 UK

Aleksandar Mitrovic has come in for the injured Dwight Gayle as Newcastle United welcome Bristol City in the Championship this afternoon.

Manager Rafael Benitez makes three changes to the side that defeated Aston Villa on Monday as the Magpies look to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.

The Spaniard switches to a 4-2-3-1 formation to cope with Gayle's absence, with Mitrovic operating up front and Mohamed Diame dropping down to the bench.

Ayoze Perez and Christian Atsu earn recalls alongside Matt Ritchie in providing attacking support for Perez, while Jonjo Shelvey joins Jack Colback at defensive midfield and Yoan Gouffran makes way.

Vurnon Anita is named among the substitutes, having returned to training this week following a layoff with an ankle injury.

Newcastle United: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Shelvey, Colback; Ritchie, Perez, Atsu; Mitrovic
Subs: Elliot, Gamez, Hanley, Anita, Gouffran, Diame, Murphy

Bristol City: Giefer, Vyner, Flint, Wright, Bryan, Cotterill, O'Neil, Reid, K.Smith, O'Dowda, Wilbraham
Subs: Fielding, Magnusson, Hegeler, Pack, Paterson, Tomlin, Taylor

More to follow.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle32223762253769
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton32208454262868
3Huddersfield TownHuddersfield3220484335864
4Leeds UnitedLeeds341941146341261
5Reading3318694742560
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds34177104233958
7Fulham321410854371752
8Norwich CityNorwich331561258471151
9Barnsley33147125147449
10Preston North EndPreston331310104440449
11Derby CountyDerby32139103629748
12Cardiff CityCardiff33136144547-245
13Birmingham CityBirmingham341110133649-1343
14Ipswich TownIpswich331011123441-741
15Brentford32117144646040
16Queens Park RangersQPR33117153646-1040
17Aston Villa32812123038-836
18Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest33106174658-1236
19Burton Albion3499163447-1336
20Wolverhampton WanderersWolves3298153944-535
21Bristol City3295184248-632
22Wigan AthleticWigan3379173040-1030
23Blackburn RoversBlackburn3279163750-1330
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham3345243073-4317
> Full Version
