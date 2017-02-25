Aleksandar Mitrovic comes in for Dwight Gayle as Newcastle United welcome Bristol City.

Aleksandar Mitrovic has come in for the injured Dwight Gayle as Newcastle United welcome Bristol City in the Championship this afternoon.

Manager Rafael Benitez makes three changes to the side that defeated Aston Villa on Monday as the Magpies look to extend their lead at the top of the table to four points.

The Spaniard switches to a 4-2-3-1 formation to cope with Gayle's absence, with Mitrovic operating up front and Mohamed Diame dropping down to the bench.

Ayoze Perez and Christian Atsu earn recalls alongside Matt Ritchie in providing attacking support for Perez, while Jonjo Shelvey joins Jack Colback at defensive midfield and Yoan Gouffran makes way.

Vurnon Anita is named among the substitutes, having returned to training this week following a layoff with an ankle injury.

Newcastle United: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Shelvey, Colback; Ritchie, Perez, Atsu; Mitrovic

Subs: Elliot, Gamez, Hanley, Anita, Gouffran, Diame, Murphy

Bristol City: Giefer, Vyner, Flint, Wright, Bryan, Cotterill, O'Neil, Reid, K.Smith, O'Dowda, Wilbraham

Subs: Fielding, Magnusson, Hegeler, Pack, Paterson, Tomlin, Taylor

More to follow.