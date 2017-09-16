Geoff Cameron and Ryan Shawcross miss out in Stoke City's trip to Newcastle United this afternoon.

Mark Hughes has made one change for Stoke City's trip to Newcastle United this afternoon.

Replacing the injured Geoff Cameron, Bruno Martins Indi comes in to form a back three alongside Kevin Wimmer and Kurt Zouma.

Captain Ryan Shawcross remains out with the back injury that kept him out of last weekend's draw with Manchester United.

Returning to the dugout after missing Sunday's victory at the Liberty Stadium, Rafael Benitez makes three changes to his Magpies side.

Chancel Mbemba starts after returning from international duty with DR Congo, while Christian Atsu is rewarded with a start after coming off the bench to score against Swansea City.

DeAndre Yedlin is the third player to come into the lineup, while Javier Manquillo, Jesus Gamez and Jacob Murphy miss out.

Newcastle United: Elliot; Yedlin, Clark, Lascelles, Mbemba; Hayden, Merino; Perez, Atsu, Ritchie; Joselu

Subs: Woodman, Murphy, Shelvey, Gayle, Diame, Manquillo, Lejeune

Stoke City: Butland; Martins Indi, Zouma, Wimmer; Diouf, Allen, Fletcher, Pieters; Choupo-Moting, Shaqiri; Jese

Subs: Grant, Johnson, Berahino, Tymon, Adam, Crouch, Sobhi