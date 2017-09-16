Sep 16, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
1-1
StokeStoke City
Atsu (19')
LIVE
Shaqiri (57')

Team News: Geoff Cameron out for Stoke City against Newcastle United

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Geoff Cameron and Ryan Shawcross miss out in Stoke City's trip to Newcastle United this afternoon.
Mark Hughes has made one change for Stoke City's trip to Newcastle United this afternoon.

Replacing the injured Geoff Cameron, Bruno Martins Indi comes in to form a back three alongside Kevin Wimmer and Kurt Zouma.

Captain Ryan Shawcross remains out with the back injury that kept him out of last weekend's draw with Manchester United.

Returning to the dugout after missing Sunday's victory at the Liberty Stadium, Rafael Benitez makes three changes to his Magpies side.

Chancel Mbemba starts after returning from international duty with DR Congo, while Christian Atsu is rewarded with a start after coming off the bench to score against Swansea City.

DeAndre Yedlin is the third player to come into the lineup, while Javier Manquillo, Jesus Gamez and Jacob Murphy miss out.

Newcastle United: Elliot; Yedlin, Clark, Lascelles, Mbemba; Hayden, Merino; Perez, Atsu, Ritchie; Joselu
Subs: Woodman, Murphy, Shelvey, Gayle, Diame, Manquillo, Lejeune

Stoke City: Butland; Martins Indi, Zouma, Wimmer; Diouf, Allen, Fletcher, Pieters; Choupo-Moting, Shaqiri; Jese
Subs: Grant, Johnson, Berahino, Tymon, Adam, Crouch, Sobhi

Ryan Shawcross of Stoke City during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Stoke City at St James' Park on October 31, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
