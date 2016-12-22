Jonjo Shelvey will not contest five-game ban for racial abuse

Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United during the Premier League match with Everton at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
© SilverHub
Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey will not contest a five-game ban given after being found guilty of using racially abusive language against Wolves player Romain Saiss.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 20:59 UK

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey has confirmed that he will not contest a five-game ban given after he was found guilty of using racially abusive language.

The 24-year-old was charged over an incident involving Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss, who is Moroccan, in September.

Shelvey, who joined the Magpies in January from Swansea City, was also fined £100,000 and ordered to attend a Football Association education course.

"I strongly maintain that I did not use the offensive language that has been alleged," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "I am very disappointed and frustrated with the outcome of the hearing.

"Despite my strong disappointment, we think an appeal is very unlikely to change the panel's decision on the case, so I have decided not to take that option."

FA guidelines, which were revised in 2013, state that any player found guilty of racially abusing an opponent or discriminating on religion, sexuality or disability, should be banned for at least five games.

Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United during the Premier League match with Everton at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Read Next:
Wolves "welcome" Jonjo Shelvey ban
>
View our homepages for Jonjo Shelvey, Romain Saiss, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United during the Premier League match with Everton at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Jonjo Shelvey will not contest five-game ban for racial abuse
 Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
Crystal Palace, Swansea City 'eye Aleksandar Mitrovic'
 Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Spurs on September 18, 2016
Alan Shearer: 'Harry Kane could break Premier League goals record'
Wolves "welcome" Jonjo Shelvey banShelvey handed five-game ban, six-figure fineTeam News: Atsu earns Newcastle startBenitez flattered by West Ham linkWest Ham want Benitez to replace Bilic?
Team News: Mohamed Diame returns for NewcastleBenitez 'given January transfer kitty'Benitez: "We have to stick together"McCarthy: "No chance" of Murphy returnColback: "No regrets" over Newcastle switch
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 7, 2015
Wolverhampton Wanderers aiming to keep costs down in January
 Jonjo Shelvey for Newcastle United during the Premier League match with Everton at Goodison Park on February 3, 2016
Jonjo Shelvey will not contest five-game ban for racial abuse
 Bakary Sako of Wolverhampton shoots during the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham at Molineux on February 24, 2015
Bakary Sako in line for Wolverhampton Wanderers return?
Wolves "welcome" Jonjo Shelvey banShelvey handed five-game ban, six-figure fineCavaleiro: 'Wolves must build momentum'Wolves defender ruled out until MarchLambert praises "excellent" Wolves win
Team News: Lambert makes four changesPaul Lambert wants new striker in JanuaryRichard Stearman: 'Wolves were naive'Cavaleiro: 'I've had to adapt to life in England'Blackburn midfielder ready to see out contract?
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle22161545172849
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton22146235142148
3Reading2212463029140
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2212372626039
5Leeds UnitedLeeds2212282622438
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2211472623337
7Derby CountyDerby2210662315836
8Birmingham CityBirmingham229762729-234
9Fulham2289538281033
10Norwich CityNorwich2210393734333
11Preston North EndPreston229583027332
12Barnsley229493835331
13Aston Villa2271052321231
14Brentford2284102728-128
15Ipswich TownIpswich227782224-228
16Bristol City2283112827127
17Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2275103539-426
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves226792830-225
19Queens Park RangersQPR2265112031-1123
20Cardiff CityCardiff2265112436-1223
21Burton Albion2257102330-722
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2255122737-1020
23Wigan AthleticWigan2246121827-918
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2224162148-2710
> Full Version