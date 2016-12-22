Newcastle United's Jonjo Shelvey will not contest a five-game ban given after being found guilty of using racially abusive language against Wolves player Romain Saiss.

The 24-year-old was charged over an incident involving Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Romain Saiss, who is Moroccan, in September.

Shelvey, who joined the Magpies in January from Swansea City, was also fined £100,000 and ordered to attend a Football Association education course.

"I strongly maintain that I did not use the offensive language that has been alleged," he is quoted as saying by BBC Sport. "I am very disappointed and frustrated with the outcome of the hearing.

"Despite my strong disappointment, we think an appeal is very unlikely to change the panel's decision on the case, so I have decided not to take that option."

FA guidelines, which were revised in 2013, state that any player found guilty of racially abusing an opponent or discriminating on religion, sexuality or disability, should be banned for at least five games.