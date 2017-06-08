General view of St james' Park

Newcastle United

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez eyeing title challenge

Rafael Benitez poses with his manager of the month award for November 2016 - EMBARGOES UNTIL NOVEMBER 11
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez hints that his team could challenge for the Premier League title next season upon their return from the Championship.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 17:15 UK

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has said that his team want to "compete in the Premier League for everything", and suggested that the Magpies could launch a title challenge next season.

Benitez has led Newcastle back into the Premier League at the first time of asking after last season's Championship title success.

The Spaniard has plenty of top-flight experience following spells at Liverpool and Chelsea, and the Spaniard has hinted that his side could stun the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City to land the top prize.

"When I start something I put all my passion into it. I will try to do my best and hopefully everything will be fine," Benitez told the Daily Mail.

"The things will be done in the right way and we can build what we want to build, a strong team and a strong club that can compete in the Premier League for everything. When I say everything, I don't say the title, but why not?

"Everything means we have to be consistent. If you have the FA Cup, you can be there. It is not Rafa saying he wants to win the league, no. I want to be competitive and after we can win a trophy or you can win the league. You never know. It will be more difficult with every year, but for sure, you have to try."

The fixtures for the 2017-18 Premier League campaign will be released next week.

A general shot of St Mary's Stadium prior to Southampton's Premier League clash with Chelsea on October 30, 2016
Read Next:
Southampton join race for Ruben Semedo?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Rafael Benitez, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Rafael Benitez poses with his manager of the month award for November 2016 - EMBARGOES UNTIL NOVEMBER 11
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez eyeing title challenge
 Sports Mole logo
Villarreal sign Newcastle United, Southampton target Ruben Semedo
 Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring for Newcastle United on April 2, 2016
Newcastle United open to Aleksandar Mitrovic sale?
Southampton join race for Ruben Semedo?Newcastle close to finalising Abraham deal?Lascelles: 'Team devastated by Tiote loss'Benitez reacts to Cheick Tiote's deathThree clubs interested in Fabian Delph?
Newcastle to snap up ex-Man City defender?West Ham join race to sign Grosicki?Willy Caballero an option for Newcastle?Report: Newcastle leading race for SemedoNewcastle plan move for Metz youngster?
> Newcastle United Homepage



Tables
 