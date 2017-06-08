Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez hints that his team could challenge for the Premier League title next season upon their return from the Championship.

Benitez has led Newcastle back into the Premier League at the first time of asking after last season's Championship title success.

The Spaniard has plenty of top-flight experience following spells at Liverpool and Chelsea, and the Spaniard has hinted that his side could stun the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City to land the top prize.

"When I start something I put all my passion into it. I will try to do my best and hopefully everything will be fine," Benitez told the Daily Mail.

"The things will be done in the right way and we can build what we want to build, a strong team and a strong club that can compete in the Premier League for everything. When I say everything, I don't say the title, but why not?

"Everything means we have to be consistent. If you have the FA Cup, you can be there. It is not Rafa saying he wants to win the league, no. I want to be competitive and after we can win a trophy or you can win the league. You never know. It will be more difficult with every year, but for sure, you have to try."

The fixtures for the 2017-18 Premier League campaign will be released next week.