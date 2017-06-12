Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley may be willing to end his decade-long reign at the club by selling to a Chinese consortium, according to a report.

Mike Ashley is reportedly considering a takeover offer for Newcastle United from a Chinese consortium and may be willing to end his decade-long ownership.

The Magpies are said to have attracted major interest form the Far East following their promotion back to the Premier League after a one-year absence.

One party from China has made an approach to tempt Ashley into selling up, according to the Newcastle Chronicle, and the 52-year-old is currently weighing up his options.

It is claimed that the Sports Direct tycoon is open to all possibilities, which may include offering any group or consortia a share in the club.

Should Ashley sell up in full, United will become the fifth side in the top two tiers to have been taken over by Chinese owners, following in the steps of West Bromwich Albion, Aston Villa, Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers.