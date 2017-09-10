Sep 10, 2017 at 4pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
0-1
NewcastleNewcastle United

Naughton (48'), Fer (80')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Lascelles (76')
Hayden (8'), Ritchie (49'), Gayle (87')

Jamaal Lascelles: 'We need to beat teams like Swansea City'

Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
© Getty Images
Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles stresses that teams around them in the Premier League standings, such as Swansea City, are the ones "we need to beat".
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 at 18:24 UK

Newcastle United captain Jamaal Lascelles has claimed that teams like Swansea City are the ones "we need to beat" in the Premier League.

The newly-promoted Magpies claimed their second win of the campaign by beating the Swans 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium.

Sunday's result, secured thanks to a second-half Lascelles header, edged Newcastle into the top ten of the table, and the defender was delighted with the team performance.

He told reporters: "The boys were excellent today. We knew it would be a tough game. Swansea like to play football but we knew we could get at them and had a game plan.

"I have got great boys around me and great support. We are very close and it follows through on to the pitch.

"These are the teams we need to beat. They are a good side but we were the better team on the day. the Premier League is tough and that is why we need to be on it every week."

The result was also Newcastle's first away win in the Premier League since December 2015.

Bacary Sagna of Manchester City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City on August 23, 2015
Read Next:
Sagna on Leicester, West Brom radar?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Jamaal Lascelles, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Swansea City on August 26, 2017
Live Commentary: Swansea City 0-1 Newcastle United - as it happened
 Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Result: Jamaal Lascelles heads Newcastle United to victory over Swansea City
 Rafael Benitez during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City on April 16, 2016
Rafael Benitez ruled out of Swansea City trip
Clement defends Renato Sanches debutPaul Clement slams Swansea performanceRitchie: 'I was lucky to avoid red card'Moreno: 'Benitez should be back on Tuesday'Lascelles: 'We must beat teams like Swansea'
Team News: Sanches makes Swans debutMerino "blessed to play at St James' Park"Benitez to take helicopter to Swansea?Benitez "in good spirits" after surgeryBenitez 'decides to stay' at Newcastle
> Newcastle United Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Premier League 2 - Div 1
Premier League 2 - Div 2
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 