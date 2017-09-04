Tim Krul: 'Newcastle United wrong to sack Chris Hughton'

Tim Krul of Newcastle United in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, United Kingdom.
Brighton & Hove Albion loanee Tim Krul says that parent club Newcastle United made a "mistake" in sacking Chris Hughton seven years ago.
Last Updated: Monday, September 4, 2017 at 18:30 UK

New Brighton & Hove Albion keeper Tim Krul has said that parent club Newcastle United made "a mistake" in sacking Chris Hughton back in 2010.

Hughton led the Magpies back to the Premier League during his first full season in charge before being summarily dismissed just before Christmas seven years ago, a decision that led to fan and dressing-room unrest.

Krul has now been reunited with Hughton at the newly-promoted Seagulls and says that he looks back fondly on the Hughton era in the North East.

"He built a togetherness in the team," he told The Argus . "When we were in the Premier League we had a great start. They kind of made a mistake there and I think Chris has proved that with what he has done at Brighton again.

"I am looking forward to being a part of that journey. He was definitely a massive part of the journey at Newcastle. I had a great time there. I would have liked to have finish on a positive, but I will always have a positive view on Newcastle.

"They've brought me everything I could wish for, so I could never have any regrets, 11 beautiful years, but Brighton is another family club and has a great set up to look ahead. The aim should be to stay up and it's got everything to stay there."

Krul is out of contract with Newcastle at the end of this season.

Tim Krul in action for Newcastle on November 22, 2014
Krul pays tribute to Newcastle fans
