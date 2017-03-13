Newcastle United and Senegal midfielder Mohamed Diame announces his retirement from international football at the age of just 29.

Newcastle United midfielder Mohamed Diame has announced his retirement from international football.

The 29-year-old had made 36 appearances for the Senegalese national side, but was not a regular starter under current boss Aliou Cisse.

Diame has now chosen to fully focus on his club career, claiming that he is no longer worthy of his place in the Senegal squad.

"I believe that there are now 23 Senegalese players in better shape," he said in a statement.

"After much thought and consideration I feel that now is the appropriate time to focus fully on my club career."

Diame's 36 caps include four as part of Senegal's Olympic team at London 2012.