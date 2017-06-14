General view of St james' Park

Newcastle United

Rafael Benitez 'looking forward' to Liverpool clashes

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
© Getty Images
Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez says that he cannot wait to face former club Liverpool in the Premier League next season.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at 15:31 UK

Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has revealed that he cannot wait to face Liverpool in the Premier League next season.

Benitez managed the Merseyside outfit between 2004 and 2010, leading the club to Champions League glory during a successful spell.

The fixtures for the 2017-18 campaign were announced on Wednesday morning, with Newcastle facing Liverpool at St James' Park on September 30, before travelling to Anfield on March 3.

Benitez has said that taking on his former club "will be extra special", while he is also looking forward to locking horns with fellow promoted outfit Brighton & Hove Albion once again.

"Obviously I look forward to the two games with Liverpool," Benitez told Newcastle's official website. "Those days will be extra special for me, but really every game is exciting and every game has its own challenges.

"It will be nice, too, to come up against Chris Hughton and his Brighton side again this season. This will be Brighton's first time in the Premier League and the way both our clubs performed in the Championship will make it a special game, I think."

Newcastle's full list of Premier League fixtures for the 2017-18 season can be found here.

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
Read Next:
Mitrovic: 'Newcastle future undecided'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Rafael Benitez, Chris Hughton, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Antonio Conte poses with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
Chelsea to begin defence of Premier League title against Burnley
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Rafael Benitez 'looking forward' to Liverpool clashes
 The Chelsea squad celebrate with the trophy during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Sunderland on May 21, 2017
In full: Premier League 2017-18 fixtures revealed
Mitrovic: 'Newcastle future undecided'Tammy Abraham 'unsure' on futureFreddie Woodman to return to Kilmarnock?Leigh Griffiths planning on Celtic stayMike Ashley 'willing to sell Newcastle'
Jokanovic: 'Cairney will not join Newcastle'Woodman "not sure" of Newcastle futureGriffiths on Newcastle, West Brom radar?Chelsea starlet Abraham undecided on futureWednesday eyeing moves for Hanley, Ayala?
> Newcastle United Homepage



Tables
 