Sep 16, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​St James' Park
NewcastleNewcastle United
2-1
StokeStoke City
Atsu (19'), Lascelles (68')
Hayden (25'), Clark (73'), Merino (77')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Shaqiri (57')
Wimmer (30')

Rafael Benitez: 'League position means nothing'

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
© Getty Images
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez insists that it is too early to look at the Premier League table despite seeing his side climb up to fourth by beating Stoke City.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 19:25 UK

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has played down the significance of his side's lofty league position after five games of the season.

Jamaal Lascelles was the match-winner for the second game running as his second-half header helped the Magpies to a 2-1 triumph over Stoke City - their third league victory on the bounce.

Benitez's side now sit fourth in the Premier League table as a result, but he stressed that it is far too early to be discussing league position.

"I haven't seen the table and I don't want to see the table, believe me. I said one game at a time and now it's just to be sure that the fans enjoy it," he told reporters.

"They can enjoy it, we have to enjoy it, but we have to be sure that the next training session, we start correcting things and improving things and doing things in the way we are doing things at the moment. That's our responsibility.

"The main thing is that, the togetherness, the work-rate, the character, the whole team, the connection with the fans because the fans appreciate that. I put in the programme notes that this is something that's really important, players who want to stay, want to fight, want to defend the black and white shirt, and they are doing that.

"The fans, they appreciate that and for us to do that every week and the captain leading by example is something that you have to be really pleased with."

Newcastle take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their next league game looking to make it four top-flight wins on the bounce for the first time since November 2014.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Read Next:
Benitez: 'We must keep the momentum'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Rafael Benitez, Jamaal Lascelles, Football
Your Comments
More Newcastle United News
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Rafael Benitez: 'We must keep the momentum'
 Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Result: Newcastle United clinch third consecutive win by overcoming Stoke City
 Mark Hughes watches on during the Premier League game between Stoke City and Manchester United on September 9, 2017
Mark Hughes disappointed with Stoke City performance
Benitez: 'League position means nothing'Team News: Cameron out for Stoke against NewcastleBenitez: 'Newcastle good enough to stay up'Benitez: 'I was taking notes from sickbed'Lascelles 'to sign new Newcastle deal'
Lascelles 'agrees bonus deal' with AshleyPremier League Bingo: Matchday FiveRafael Benitez returns to NewcastleNewcastle discuss new deal with Lascelles?Gallagher: 'Mane, Ritchie deserved reds'
> Newcastle United Homepage



Live Football
Premier League
Championship
League One
League Two
National League
Scottish Premiership
Scottish Championship
Scottish League One
Scottish League Two
La Liga
Bundesliga
Serie A
Ligue 1
Segunda Division
2.Bundesliga
Serie B
Ligue 2
Eredivisie
Primeira Liga
Belgian Pro League
Greek Superleague
Russian Premier League
Turkish Super Lig
Major League Soccer
> View full version> Yesterday's results
Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 