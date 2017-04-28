Apr 28, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Cardiff City Stadium
Christian Atsu: 'Newcastle United want to put pressure on Brighton'

Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu says that his side are "expecting" the Championship title race to go down to the final day following their 2-0 win over Cardiff.
Newcastle United winger Christian Atsu has said that his side are "expecting" the Championship title race to go down to the final day of the season.

Both Newcastle and Brighton & Hove Albion have already sealed promotion to the Premier League, but the two sides continue to do battle over top spot after Newcastle kept their hopes alive with a 2-0 win over Cardiff City this evening - a result which included a fine free kick from Atsu to break the deadlock.

Brighton could still wrap up the title with a game to spare should they beat Bristol City at the Amex Stadium on Saturday afternoon, but Atsu insists that his side have not given up hope just yet.

"I always want to take free kicks. I'm always confident," he told Sky Sports News.

"We wanted to win because we wanted to put pressure on Brighton. We'll watch their game tomorrow and are expecting something good for us.

"The manager Rafael Benitez gives me a lot of confidence, he comes to the line during the match and tries to encourage me."

Newcastle currently trail Brighton by one point at the top of the Championship table, meaning that anything other than a win for the Seagulls would take the race down to the final day.

