7.19pm One concern for the hosts heading into tonight's match will be their record against the teams in the upper reaches of the table so far this season. Cardiff have won just one of their 11 matches against teams currently in the top six of the Championship table this term - including a defeat to Fulham in the FA Cup. In the Championship alone they have picked up just seven points from a possible 30 against top-six opposition, although six of those seven points have come at home, where they have won one, drawn three and lost one against top-six teams.

7.17pm The Bluebirds have been consistent at home, in fairness, where they are unbeaten in their last six outings and having suffered just one league defeat in 10 since the turn of the year, winning seven of those. That includes a run of three consecutive home wins heading into tonight's match, and another triumph this evening would make it four in a row for the first time since November 2014. Compare that to Cardiff's away form, where they have gone six without a win and have triumph just five times all season, it is easy to see where their strengths lie.

7.15pm Cardiff may not have any relegation concerns during the closing stages of this season, but they come into tonight's match in very mixed form. They have only lost three of their last 14 Championship outings, so they are a tough team to beat, but over their last 11 games they have won three, drawn five and lost those three too. It has comfortably been enough to keep them away from any danger, but they will need more consistency if they are to launch a genuine playoff bid next season.

7.13pm Cardiff sat 23rd in the table with just eight points from their opening 11 games when Warnock took over back in October, so to be in mid-table now is a lot better than things could have been for the club. The veteran boss does not have the best record against Newcastle United , though, having failed to win any of his last six meetings with the club - including five defeats. The last time Warnock was in charge of a team that beat the Magpies was during his time at Notts County in April 1991.

7.11pm The arrival of Neil Warnock had a lot to do with that as the veteran boss repeated the feat that he achieved with Rotherham United last season by keeping them in the division and steering them away from any sort of danger. You only need look at Rotherham's plight this season to see how big an impact Warnock can have at a club, and the Cardiff fans will have been delighted to see him sign a one-year extension back in February. With Warnock at the helm throughout the 2017-18 campaign, there will be plenty expecting them to at least make a push for the playoffs next season.

7.09pm Cardiff have proved to be a very much mid-table side this season, currently sitting 13th in the league, 14 points clear of the relegation zone and 17 adrift of the playoff places. They haven't had too much to fight for, aside from pride, of course, for some time now, but considering how this season started the fans will not be too upset about that. At one stage early in the campaign it looked as though Cardiff could become embroiled in the relegation battle, but that has not been the case after all.

7.07pm Changes galore for both teams, then, and the fact that Newcastle are missing some big-hitters - including top-scorer Dwight Gayle - should give Cardiff some extra belief that they can get one over on their promoted visitors tonight. Cardiff themselves have very little left to fight for this season, with a top-half finish seemingly the biggest goal they have left. A win tonight would take them into that top half, although that could only last until the bulk of the fixtures are played tomorrow.

7.05pm Another player who keeps his place is goalkeeper Rob Elliot, who was a surprise starter against Preston having not featured for 13 months before that due to injury. He came through his first game back unscathed and so starts again tonight, while in front of him DeAndre Yedlin is also back in the side having recently returned from his own spell on the sidelines. Mbemba is the other new face in the side, replaces Lascelles at the heart of the defence.

7.03pm That is to make room for the returning Mohamed Diame just behind Murphy - one of five changes made by Benitez from that win against Preston. He effectively replaces Ritchie in the starting XI, albeit in a slightly different role, while in central midfield Jack Colback will start in place of Jonjo Shelvey, who is given a rest tonight and starts on the bench. Hayden and Atsu, meanwhile, retain their places in midfield.

7.01pm There are changes beyond the expected ones too, though, with Daryl Murphy amongst those to come into the side as Mitrovic drops to the bench for tonight's match. The Serbian striker did not get on the scoresheet during the win over Preston, but he played a big part in the game and may be upset to have been dropped tonight. Ayoze Perez was on the scoresheet against Preston - twice, in fact - but he is expected to play in a slightly wider role tonight.

6.59pm Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez has also rung the changes for tonight's match, although his decisions were expected following their promotion to the top flight on Monday night. The Spaniard revealed that Lascelles, Anita, Hanley, Gamez and Ritchie have all been playing through the pain barrier in recent weeks, and sure enough none of them even make the bench this evening, although Ritchie is also starting a two-match suspension that will see him miss the remainder of the campaign.

6.57pm Whittingham comes into the side in place of Craig Noone, who also drops to the bench in another one of Warnock's six changes. Greg Halford and Junior Hoilett - both of whom boast Premier League experience - are the remaining two changes which I haven't mentioned so far, with Ralls and Harris missing out to make room for the new faces.

6.55pm Further forward, there is a notable inclusion for Peter Whittingham in what looks highly likely to be his final Cardiff City home game. The veteran's contract is due to expire at the end of the season and he has so far not come to terms over an extension, so it looks increasingly like he will depart this summer. The midfielder joined Cardiff way back in January 2007 and, during his 10-and-a-half years in South Wales, has made 455 appearances and scored 96 goals for the Bluebirds.

6.53pm At the opposite end of the field, Allan McGregor returns in goal for the Bluebirds having missed the Wigan draw through illness, with Amos dropping out of the squad entirely following the Scot's inclusion. It is one of a number of changes made by Warnock from that stalemate with the Latics - six in all, including one more in the defensive area as Jazz Richards comes into the starting lineup in place of Connolly, who drops to the bench.

6.51pm What can we make of those two sides, then? Well the big news as far as Cardiff are concerned is that top-scorer Kenneth Zohore returns to the starting XI having been rested against Wigan due to a heavy workload. The striker has scored 11 goals for Cardiff so far this season and will be hopeful of adding to that tally between now and the end of the season, and manager Neil Warnock has given him the chance to do that tonight as he replaces Pilkington in the starting XI.

6.49pm NEWCASTLE SUBS: Darlow, Sterry, Haidara, Lazaar, Shelvey, Gouffran, Mitrovic

6.49pm NEWCASTLE STARTING XI: Elliot; Yedlin, Mbemba, Clark, Dummett; Atsu, Hayden, Colback, Perez; Diame; Murphy

6.47pm CARDIFF SUBS: Murphy, Peltier, Ralls, Noone, Pilkington, Connolly, Lambert

6.47pm CARDIFF STARTING XI: McGregor; Bennett, Morrison, Ecuele Manga, Richards; Whittingham, Halford, Gunnarsson, K Harris, Hoilett; Zohore