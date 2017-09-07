Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba reportedly faces a spell on the sidelines after sustaining a hamstring injury while representing DR Congo.

Newcastle United defender Chancel Mbemba has reportedly been ruled out for at least a month with a hamstring injury.

On the opening weekend of the season, backline duo Paul Dummett and Florian Lejeune sustained injuries in the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, while Magpies boss Rafael Benitez failed to add to his defence during the closing days of the transfer window.

According to Foot CD, the frustrated Spaniard will now be without one of his backup options after Mbemba was injured on international duty.

It has been claimed that the DR Congo representative suffered a hamstring problem during the 2-2 draw with Tunisia, which will leave the 23-year-old out of contention for at least four weeks.

Mbemba had featured in the starting lineup for each of Newcastle's last three games in all competitions.