New York City FC sign former Hearts defender Andraz Struna

MLS side New York City FC sign former Hearts defender Andraz Struna on a short-term contract.
By , European Football Editor
New York City FC have completed the signing of former Hearts defender Andraz Struna on a short-term contract.

The 28-year-old scored once in 17 appearances for Hearts last season, before leaving the Scottish club on a free transfer.

The MLS outfit have swooped to land the Slovakia international until the end of the current season, although the contract includes the option of a two-year extension.

"We're entering a really important stretch of the season and I'm pleased that we were able to bring in Andraz at this stage to strengthen our squad," New York City FC coach Patrick Vieira said in a statement. "Andraz is an experienced international defender, I'm looking forward to working with him on the training field."

Meanwhile, Struna added: "For me, it's a great pleasure to sign here for New York City FC. There are many reasons why I'm glad to be here, such as the club having a solid foundation and giving me the opportunity to work with great experts. This is a big thing for me because I think I can learn a lot from the likes of Patrick and all of the experienced people at the club."

New York City FC are currently second in the MLS Eastern Conference on 47 points.

Manager of Manchester City U21 Patrick Vieira and Manager of Chelsea FC U21 Dermot Drummy look on during the Barclays U21 Premier League match on May 1, 2014
 New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
David Villa: 'Spain recall a dream'
Patrick Vieira 'flattered' by speculation linking him to other clubs
