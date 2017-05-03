Spain forward David Villa signs a new one-year contract with New York City FC, extending his stay with Patrick Vieira's side until 2018.

Spanish forward David Villa has signed a new one-year contract with New York City FC.

The 35-year-old became the club's first ever signing in 2014, and has scored 44 times in 68 appearances for the MLS outfit since leaving Atletico Madrid.

It had been claimed that the former Spain international would leave New York this summer, but Villa has put pen to paper on a fresh one-year deal with Patrick Vieira's side.

"Three years ago we started a very good project to build this amazing club and they chose me to be the first captain, which I'm still so proud of," Villa told the club's official website.

"When I look back to those first days in 2014, it's really amazing to see how far we've come in such a short space of time and to know that there is so much potential for us to continue growing, on and off the field.

"I'm so happy here in this city and at this club, I am fit and I can do things on the pitch - I'm not ready to go to the sidelines. That's why continuing here and signing this contract was a really easy decision for me."

Villa was voted the most valuable player in the MLS last season.