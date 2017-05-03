Crowd generic

New York City FC

David Villa signs new deal at New York City FC

New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
© Getty Images
Spain forward David Villa signs a new one-year contract with New York City FC, extending his stay with Patrick Vieira's side until 2018.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:

Spanish forward David Villa has signed a new one-year contract with New York City FC.

The 35-year-old became the club's first ever signing in 2014, and has scored 44 times in 68 appearances for the MLS outfit since leaving Atletico Madrid.

It had been claimed that the former Spain international would leave New York this summer, but Villa has put pen to paper on a fresh one-year deal with Patrick Vieira's side.

"Three years ago we started a very good project to build this amazing club and they chose me to be the first captain, which I'm still so proud of," Villa told the club's official website.

"When I look back to those first days in 2014, it's really amazing to see how far we've come in such a short space of time and to know that there is so much potential for us to continue growing, on and off the field.

"I'm so happy here in this city and at this club, I am fit and I can do things on the pitch - I'm not ready to go to the sidelines. That's why continuing here and signing this contract was a really easy decision for me."

Villa was voted the most valuable player in the MLS last season.

Manager of Manchester City U21 Patrick Vieira and Manager of Chelsea FC U21 Dermot Drummy look on during the Barclays U21 Premier League match on May 1, 2014
Read Next:
Vieira to replace Moyes at Sunderland?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for David Villa, Patrick Vieira, Football
Your Comments
More New York City FC News
New York City Football Club (NYCFC) player David Villa poses during an event to unveil Major League Soccer (MLS) new logo, in New York on September 18, 2014
David Villa signs new deal at New York City FC
 Juventus' midfielder Andrea Pirlo celebrates after scoring during the UEFA Europa League quarter-final football match Juventus vs Olympique Lyonnais, on April 10, 2014
Antonio Conte not expecting Andrea Pirlo to join coaching staff
 Patrick Vieira of Arsenal scores a simple tap in during the Barclays Premiership match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at Highbury on February 14, 2005
Patrick Vieira: 'Arsenal players letting Arsene Wenger down'
Vieira to replace Moyes at Sunderland?Conte: 'Pirlo not joining Chelsea'Pirlo 'regrets' not playing in SpainFrank Lampard to call time on career?New York City announce Lampard departure
Gerrard, Lampard offered coaching fast track?Result: Lampard nets hat-trick in NYC win over RapidsVieira backs Ibrahimovic to impress in EnglandResult: Red Bulls put seven past New York CityPirlo: 'MLS may hinder my Italy hopes'
> New York City FC Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 