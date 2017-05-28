Napoli centre-back Raul Albiol suggests that his side are getting closer to becoming a team capable of consistently challenging for the Scudetto.

I Ciucciarelli are this season's top scorers with 90 goals in 37 games, but they currently sit in third place with slim hopes of either usurping Juventus at the top, or knocking off second-placed Roma for an automatic Champions League place.

"We play beautiful football, but at the end of the day we want to win titles," the defender told Rai Sport.

"If Napoli continue playing like this, we can achieve something important in future. Clearly, it's tough when very strong sides like Juventus and Roma have such great campaigns too, but we know that we are close.

"Next season we must continue with this squad and this mentality."

Napoli currently sit on 83 points in the Serie A table, one point behind Roma and two behind leaders Juventus with one game remaining for the Partenopei.