May 28, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Sampdoria
vs.
Napoli
 

Napoli centre-back Raul Albiol suggests that his side are getting closer to becoming a team capable of consistently challenging for the Scudetto.
Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 11:40 UK

Napoli centre-back Raul Albiol has claimed that his side are "nearly there" as they aim to become a title-challenging side in Serie A.

I Ciucciarelli are this season's top scorers with 90 goals in 37 games, but they currently sit in third place with slim hopes of either usurping Juventus at the top, or knocking off second-placed Roma for an automatic Champions League place.

"We play beautiful football, but at the end of the day we want to win titles," the defender told Rai Sport.

"If Napoli continue playing like this, we can achieve something important in future. Clearly, it's tough when very strong sides like Juventus and Roma have such great campaigns too, but we know that we are close.

"Next season we must continue with this squad and this mentality."

Napoli currently sit on 83 points in the Serie A table, one point behind Roma and two behind leaders Juventus with one game remaining for the Partenopei.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentis
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus36274572264685
2Roma37273787365184
3Napoli37258490375383
4Lazio36217872452770
5Atalanta BCAtalanta36199860411966
6AC Milan361791053431060
7Fiorentina371611106155659
8Inter Milan361751464461856
9Torino361214106561450
10Sampdoria361211134650-447
11Udinese36128164450-644
12CagliariCagliari36135185169-1844
13AC Chievo VeronaChievo37127184360-1743
14SassuoloSassuolo36127174956-743
15Bologna36118173953-1441
16Genoa3689193460-2633
17Empoli3688202858-3032
18Crotone3687213154-2331
RPalermo3658233174-4323
RPescara3628263379-4614
> Full Version
 