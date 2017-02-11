Crowd generic

Napoli

Dries Mertens: 'I refused life-changing Chinese Super League move'

Belgium's forward Dries Mertens celebrates after scoring during the Euro 2016 qualifying football match between Belgium and Israel at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels on October 13, 2015
Napoli forward Dries Mertens admits that he rejected a move to the Chinese Super League which would have "made his grandchildren rich".
Napoli forward Dries Mertens has revealed that he rejected a move to the Chinese Super League that would have "made his grandchildren rich".

The 29-year-old has scored 16 times in Serie A this season and is a key player at the Stadio San Paolo following a 2013 switch from PSV Eindhoven.

Discussing a potential lucrative move to China, the Belgium star told Nieuwsblad: "I thought about it for a day but I refused.

"I can assure you one thing - it was really hard to say 'no' to such a figure because it guarantees wealth for your children and even grandchildren.

"Am I curious about what's happening to [Axel] Witsel? Yes, we've sought information about it, and together with my wife, we've weighed up the pros and cons from testimonies of people who have been there.

"Sometimes you hear players talking about their life choices as a search for a new experience. It's not true, they're driven by money."

The transfer window in China remains open until the end of February.

Christian Benteke celebrates during the Premier League game between Crystal Palace and Southampton on December 3, 2016
Benteke linked with Chinese Super League
