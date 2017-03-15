Crowd generic

Motherwell

Stephen Robinson named as Motherwell boss

A general view of Motherwell's Fir Park Stadium on July 27, 2011
Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at 17:47 UK

Motherwell have announced that Stephen Robinson has been named as the club's manager on a permanent contract.

The Northern Irishman took over at Fir Park in a temporary role following the departure of Mark McGhee two weeks ago, but Motherwell have now confirmed that Robinson will remain at the helm until at least May 2018.

"I am absolutely delighted and proud to lead this football club, a club with a rich history in the Scottish game. It's a great place to be with great people with a support that deserve success," Robinson told the club's official website.

"My mission from the Board is absolutely clear. Firstly, to ensure the team have a strong finish to the SPFL Premiership season and finish as high as we possibly can between now and May.

"Then, to help shape the club going forward with a strong emphasis on hard-work, discipline and a real passion and desire for Motherwell FC that the fans can get behind and be proud of."

Robinson has already taken charge of two games for the Scottish Premiership side, beating Kilmarnock before losing to Aberdeen.

Your Comments
